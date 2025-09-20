Mariners Get Potential AL West-Deciding Bryan Woo Injury Update
The Seattle Mariners lead the Houston Astros by one game in the American League West heading into Saturday's matchup between the two rivals. In fact, the series between these two teams this weekend could determine the winner of the division.
This heated series began on Friday night in a battle of two aces. Mariners ace Bryan Woo took the bump against Astros ace Hunter Brown. Both players dominated, as the two combined for 11 innings of two-run baseball in one of the more important contests of the year. But it was Woo who outdueled Brown.
Brown tossed six innings and allowed five hits and two earned runs while striking out nine Mariners hitters, but Woo was nearly perfect. The Mariners' righty tossed five shutout innings and allowed only one hit. But he was removed after 67 pitches due to pec tightness, leading Mariners fans to hold their breath as the team's ace went in for imaging with the season on the line.
Bryan Woo expected to avoid trip to injured list after pec tightness
After undergoing imaging, minor inflammation was revealed, leading the Mariners to consider Woo as "day-to-day" going forward Mariners beat writer Ryan Divish recently revealed the team doesn't anticipate Woo needing a stint on the injured list.
“We’ll let the trainers figure out the best course of action at this point. But I think today was, in a lot of ways, good news and we'll just continue to assess it," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said on Saturday.
The season is on the line right now. The Mariners need to win each time out or they risk losing the division to the Astros. Woo will likely only make one more start this season, if healthy, but each game matters. He's been the best pitcher on the roster this season, so if he's able, Seattle needs him on the mound.
But this is also good news in the grand scheme of things. The Mariners shouldn't lose their ace for any postseason time. Woo should be ready to roll into October, despite the inflammation, as the Mariners' Game 1 starter in any postseason series.
