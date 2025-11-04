Mariners Have Perfect Chance To Re-Sign Postseason Star On Team-Friendly Deal
The Seattle Mariners are heading into a critical offseason after falling just short of their World Series dreams. Despite a valiant run that took them all the way to the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle’s magical season ended one step shy of the Fall Classic.
Among the biggest questions this winter is whether the Mariners can keep one of their postseason heroes, Jorge Polanco. While Josh Naylor is expected to return, both Polanco and Eugenio Suárez are hitting free agency, leaving President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto with some tough calls to make.
According to Tim Britton of The Athletic, Polanco is projected to land a two-year, $35 million contract — a reasonable price for one of the most consistent and clutch hitters in baseball. Given Seattle’s competitive payroll and recent success, this is a deal that feels well within reach.
Mariners Have No Excuse Not To Keep Jorge Polanco
Polanco proved his worth throughout the 2025 season, hitting .265/.326/.495 with 26 home runs, 78 RBI, and an impressive .821 OPS. He also delivered one of the biggest moments of the postseason — the series-clinching hit in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers, helping Seattle punch its ticket to the ALCS for the first time since 2001.
For a team built around strong pitching and timely hitting, Polanco is a perfect fit. His switch-hitting power gives the lineup balance, and his veteran presence adds leadership to a roster filled with emerging young talent. At 32 years old, he’s still got plenty left in the tank and could help guide the Mariners through what could be their next golden era.
Even if the Mariners re-sign Naylor, there’s every reason to believe they can also afford Polanco. He’s not just a productive bat, but he is also a tone-setter who elevates the lineup and delivers in high-pressure moments, including on the biggest stage in the postseason
If Seattle wants to take their next step towards the World Series, keeping Polanco should be one of their top priorities. His leadership, power, and postseason poise make him exactly the kind of player the Mariners can’t afford to lose this winter.
Without him, Seattle would have a major void to fill at second base, and with Polanco being the best available option, there is no reason that they shouldn't be able to keep him.
