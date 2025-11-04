Mariners Predicted To Acquire Two Rays All-Stars In Winter Blockbuster
After playoff heartbreak, the Seattle Mariners have to figure out how to break through.
Seattle took a major step forward this year by making it to their first American League Championship Series since 2001. But the American League is quickly improving, and if they don't make some key additions, the Mariners could regress instead of continuing their climb.
One baseball writer thinks the Mariners will shake up the roster in a dramatic way this winter with a trade for two All-Star sluggers.
Yandy Díaz, Brandon Lowe could be Mariners targets?
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that Seattle would acquire Tampa Bay Rays first baseman/designated hitter Yandy Díaz and second baseman Brandon Lowe in a package deal this offseason.
"(The Rays are) always looking to get younger and cheaper, and that generally means trading away veteran talent each offseason," wrote Reuter. "Yandy Díaz ($12 million salary) and Brandon Lowe ($11.5 million club option) will be two of the highest-paid players on the team next year, and the odds are high that at least one of them will be traded.
"The Mariners could be a landing spot for both of them in a packaged deal, and with baseball's top farm system, they have the prospect talent to make that type of move if they are prepared to go all-in on chasing a championship in 2026."
Díaz had a phenomenal second half this year and wound up with a .300 batting average and .848 OPS on the season. Lowe, meanwhile, hit the second-most home runs of his career, with 31 of them in only 134 games.
Of course, the Mariners also have other paths to improving offensively, such as re-signing first baseman Josh Naylor (which Reuter also predicted they would do). But a big right-handed bat would be a nice get after losing Eugenio Suárez, and Lowe could provide similar production, at least against righty pitching, that Jorge Polanco gave the Mariners at second base this year.
The next five months should be highly intriguing to follow, as decisions like these will determine whether the Mariners become a playoff regular or prove to be a one-hit wonder.
