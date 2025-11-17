Mariners Have 'Tough Decision', Could Soon Lose $1.5 Million Prospect

The offseason has begun in earnest, as the Seattle Mariners both re-signed first baseman Josh Naylor (according to reports) and brokered a trade on Sunday. Next, they've got to focus on the Rule 5 Draft.

Tuesday is the deadline for teams to protect eligible prospects from the Rule 5 Draft, which takes place next month at the winter meetings. The Mariners' 40-man roster currently sits at 39, so they essentially have one free space before any further additions would necessitate designating someone for assignment.

With a tight roster crunch to consider, will the Mariners' third-round pick from the draft four years ago make the cut?

Mariners have to make decision on Michael Morales

On Sunday, Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com chose the "toughest Rule 5 decision" for every team this year, and for the Mariners, they picked right-handed pitcher Michael Morales, who ranks as the No. 18 prospect in the Seattle system right now.

"The Mariners invested $1.5 million in Morales as their third-round pick in 2021 and there could be incentive to protect that investment," Callis and Mayo wrote.

"While results have been mixed, he’s topped 100 innings in each of his four full seasons and he does throw strikes with as many as five pitches. But the velocity and stuff haven’t come as hoped, with Double-A opponents hitting .311 off his 91-92 mph heater."

Morales had a very strong season in 2024, posting a 3.04 ERA, but that ERA climbed to 4.60 this past year. He struck out just 70 batters in his 101 2/3 innings, all of which came for Double-A Arkansas, and he gave up 105 hits and posted a 1.40 WHIP.

A team would have to put Morales on its major league roster for the entire season to keep him, or he'd be returned to the Seattle organization.

That may help sway the calculus for the Mariners if they don't think another team will take a chance on Morales. However, it's understandable if they don't want to shoulder that risk.

