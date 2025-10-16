Mariners Headline List Of Potential Fits For $210 Million Superstar
The Seattle Mariners are one of the best teams in baseball this season, but they're set to lose multiple key players in free agency this winter. With that in mind, this offseason is going to be as important as ever for Seattle.
The Mariners are set to lose both of their corner infielders, first baseman Josh Naylor and third baseman Eugenio Suárez. They're expected to let Suárez walk in free agency, though they could aggressively pursue a new deal with Naylor. If they can't re-sign these star sluggers, they'll need to find replacements in free agency or trades.
FanSided's MLB insider Robert Murray recently listed the Mariners, alongside the New York Mets, as potential free agency suitors for slugger Pete Alonso this offseason. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently projected Alonso to sign a seven-year, $210 million deal in free agency this winter.
Mariners, Mets tabbed landing spots for slugger Pete Alonso
"Alonso will also opt out of his contract with the New York Mets. That’s no surprise. A reunion with the Mets is still in the cards and based on his desire to stay in Queens during negotiations last year, it’s possible he prefers to stay with the Mets. But this year will be different in that his market should be more active and have more suitors. Alonso, 30, is coming off a second consecutive season in which he played in 162 games. He hit .272/.347/.524 with 38 home runs and 126 RBI."
The Mariners likely wouldn't want to sign Alonso for over $200 million, but a deal isn't off the table if Alonso's market doesn't develop again. Seattle has the massive hole in the lineup at first base, especially if Naylor and Suárez leave town in the offseason.
The Mets will be seen as the favorites for Alonso until another team shows a willingness to overpay to sign him. New York has all the money it could need to land a new deal with Alonso, but it also needs to add pitching.
If the Mariners are willing to commit to a long-term deal while the Mets aren't, Seattle could end up stealing the slugger from Queens. Only time will tell how this sweepstakes plays out.
More MLB: Mariners Slugger Projected To Sign Huge 6-Year, $95 Million Contract