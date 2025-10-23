Mariners Insider Drops Major Hint On Jorge Polanco's Future In Seattle
Few could have predicted just how well the Jorge Polanco signing would work out for the Seattle Mariners this season.
Polanco was more than a little underwhelming a year ago after arriving in Seattle via trade from the Minnesota Twins. When he re-signed on a one-year contract, it was hard to imagine just how stark the contrast would be between his first year as a Mariner and his second.
After putting up a career-high 134 OPS+ and providing several monumental swings for the Mariners in the playoffs, Polanco is once again poised to hit free agency. But with complicated circumstances to sift through, it's been worth questioning what the odds are of a third deal to keep him around.
Mariners 'will want' Polanco to return
On Wednesday, Mariners insider Daniel Kramer spelled out some of the logistics surrounding a Mariners-Polanco reunion, but emphasized that the club would likely be looking to broker a reunion in some form.
"Polanco has a $6 million vesting player option that he triggered after reaching 450 plate appearances, which is less than the $7.75 million he earned in 2025. And because he’ll be able to net a multiyear deal on the open market, all signs point to Polanco declining the option and testing free agency.
"That said, because of his resounding turnaround -- 26 homers, .821 OPS and many big October moments -- Seattle will want the 32-year-old back. The question then will be on cost and length."
Polanco profiles as a below-average second baseman moving forward, and he's dealt with knee issues on multiple occasions, leading to patellar tendon surgery last offseason. That could add up to him becoming a designated hitter more often than not next season -- and do the Mariners really want to pay up for a DH?
That said, Polanco proved his worth to the Mariners in a way he hasn't to other teams, so if anyone will be motivated to sign him, it's Seattle. Assuming he hits the open market, we'll eventually see if any other team emerges as a serious suitor.
