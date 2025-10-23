Mariners Likely To Part Ways With Fan Favorite Despite ALCS Heroics: Insider
The Seattle Mariners are well-positioned to compete for championships in the years to come, but the soul-crushing loss in the American League Championship Series felt like the end of something.
Seattle went all-in at the trade deadline this year, which was out of character for this front office in recent years. Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez arrived in blockbuster deals to shore up the two corner-infield spots, an approach that paid dividends in the postseason's biggest moments.
However, one insider believes this half-season stint was almost certainly the last for one of those two fan favorites.
Suárez likely done in a Mariners uniform, insider states
Earlier this week, Mariners beat reporter Daniel Kramer of MLB.com strongly hinted that Suárez's time in a Seattle uniform would soon come to an end, based on the club's financial situation and organizational depth chart.
"Eugenio Suárez will be immortalized in Seattle after his grand slam in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series," Kramer wrote. "But it’s likely that it will be his swan song in the Pacific Northwest.
"As beloved as Suárez is in this region, he turns 35 in July and likely will net a deal far more costly than Seattle’s third-base options in-house. The headliner is Colt Emerson, who is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the organization’s. 1 prospect. He has been brought up as a shortstop but has the makings to play the hot corner."
Suárez had the one humongous game in this postseason run, with two homers and five RBIs in Game 5 against the Toronto Blue Jays. But his regular-season OPS after the trade this season was .682, and he's performed much better for the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks throughout his career than his two stints in Seattle.
Free agency begins in earnest five days after the conclusion of the World Series, and at that point, we can start getting a better sense of which teams are actually interested in Suárez. But if lucrative two-year contracts are on the table, it does seem unlikely that the Mariners would throw their hat in the ring.
More MLB: Mariners Linked To 246-Homer Japanese Superstar After ALCS Heartbreak