Mariners' Leo Rivas Sends 7-Word Message After Walk-Off HR

Leo Rivas delivered a huge win for the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 10, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Leo Rivas (76) celebrates after hitting a walk-off two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during during the thirteenth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Sep 10, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Leo Rivas (76) celebrates after hitting a walk-off two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during during the thirteenth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The Seattle Mariners are involved in quite a competitive American League wild-card race, though it's their own fault for letting teams like the Texas Rangers, Cleveland Guardians, and Kansas City Royals back in the race.

As of Thursday, the Mariners hold a 1 1/2 game lead on the Rangers, a 3 1/2 game lead on the Guardians, and a four-game lead on the Royals. They also trail the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees by 2 1/2 games for the top wild card spot, but the most important factor is making the postseason.

The Mariners are 6-4 in their last 10 games, but what's more impressive is that they've won five straight, including a three-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals. While all three Cardinals games were exciting, the series finale on Wednesday night took the cake.

The Cardinals received a great start from rookie Michael McGreevy, who went six innings with one run allowed and four strikeouts. Mariners starter Logan Gilbert would strike out eight batters over 4 2/3 innings of one-run baseball. After nine innings, the game was deadlocked at one run a piece, sending it to extras.

Leo Rivas' walk-off home run lifts Mariners over Cardinals in extra innings

Seattle Mariners infielder Leo Riva
Sep 10, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Leo Rivas (76) celebrates after hitting a walk-off two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during during the thirteenth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Each team added a run in the 11th inning, but it wasn't until the 13th inning that the game would be decided. After Emerson Hancock tossed his second shutout inning of the game, 27-year-old infielder Leo Rivas would come to the plate with a man on second and nobody out.

It seemed like everybody, including Rivas, assumed he would bunt. But he swung away and on a first-pitch breaking ball, Rivas clubbed his second career home run. Following the game, the infielder seemed to be filled with joy and relief.

“That was awesome,” Rivas said to reporters following the game. “I’m just so happy.”

Considering he spent 10 seasons in the minor leagues before this moment, it was pretty awesome.

This wasn't a game between two teams who are out of the postseason race. Each game matters for the Mariners right now. With the season seemingly on the line, Rivas delivered in the biggest way possible.

