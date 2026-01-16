Mariners Linked To Rival Gold Glove Infielder After Solid Season

The Seattle Mariners had a huge season last year, but they need to make a few big moves in the coming weeks if they want to repeat their success.

They've already lost Jorge Polanco to the New York Mets. While this loss was looked over at the time, it's shaping up to have a huge impact on the Mariners. They're going to need to add a second baseman to replace him, especially considering the fact that Eugenio Suárez remains in free agency, as of Friday.

It seems like the Mariners are going to let Suárez sign with a new team over the coming weeks, which is going to put a lot more pressure on the Mariners.

Seattle could dive into the trade market in pursuit of players like Nico Hoerner or Brendan Donovan, but the most likely scenario sees the front office pursuing a free agent.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently suggested the Mariners could target free agent infielder Ramon Urias to replace the loss of Polanco at second base this winter.

Ramon Urias would be an upgrade at second base for the Mariners

Jul 3, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias (29) scores a run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

"The Mariners wasted little time in re-upping with Josh Naylor early in the offseason, but they've done nothing yet to address the departures of Jorge Polanco and Eugenio Suárez, leaving sizable question marks at both second and third base," Miller wrote. "There's plenty of young potential in Cole Young, Ben Williamson and Colt Emerson, but 3B/2B Ramón Urías could be quite the veteran addition to both depth charts."

Urias would be a solid short term option for the Mariners to add. He's an excellent infield defender who could play multiple positions for Seattle. His bat is good enough to keep in the lineup, despite the fact that it's slightly below league average.

Stealing him from the rival Houston Astros would be a solid move for the Mariners. This would give them a reliable veteran on the infield dirt while their top prospects continue to grow and develop.

