Mariners Linked To Yankees' $168 Million Free Agent Star: Insider
The Seattle Mariners were one of the best teams in all of baseball this season, but they fell short of the ultimate goal of the World Series.
Seattle made moves for players like Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez in its push for the World Series. But now these two stars are headed to free agency and the Mariners are going to struggle to replace them. If the Mariners want to stay at the top of the league, they're going to need to spend a good chunk of money in free agency, either to re-sign these two or in order to replace them.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently linked the Mariners to a huge deal with New York Yankees free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger this offseason. Bowden also projected the star outfielder to sign a massive six-year, $168 million deal, which might not be good news for the Mariners.
Cody Bellinger could bolt for a deal with the Mariners
"Bellinger’s ability to play above-average defense at all three outfield positions and first base increases his free-agent worth, although it looks like he’s found a home in left field," Bowden wrote. "He has been a perfect fit for the Yankees, where playing half his games at Yankee Stadium with the short porch in right helped him hit 29 home runs while slashing .272/.334/.480 (he had a .909 OPS at Yankee Stadium and a .715 OPS at every other park). I think he’ll opt out of his contract and try to get the Yankees to give him a longer deal."
The Mariners would be the perfect fit for Bellinger if they can afford the massive contract projection. Bellinger could slot into the outfield in Victor Robles' spot, or he could replace Naylor at first base. Either way, he's a good defender.
He's also an incredible hitter, as most have come to know with Bellinger's track record. He's coming off one of the best seasons of his career in 2025.
The Yankees and a few other big market teams will likely be in hot pursuit of Bellinger, but the Mariners have a chance to emerge from the group with the star on their roster.
