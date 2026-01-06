Mariners Lose 28-Year-Old Free Agent To Rival Athletics

Cade Marlowe might have tricked some Seattle Mariners fans in 2023 into thinking he could be the team's everyday left fielder. Now, he's hoping to catch on with one of Seattle's rivals.

Marlowe batted .333 with a .979 OPS in his first 17 games with the Mariners that summer. But he only played 17 more games before he was optioned to Triple-A, and he's only had eight more major league games in the past two years.

After the Mariners designated Marlowe for assignment early last year, he had the right to elect free agency in November. And although it happened last month, we just learned that the 28-year-old will attempt to continue his major league career with an American League West rival.

Cade Marlowe heads to Athletics after rough end with Mariners

On Monday, the Major League Baseball transactions log updated to reflect Marlowe signing with the Athletics on Dec. 19. It's a minor-league deal, presumably with an invitation to major league spring training.

Marlowe's stats in Triple-A were solid this year, but he only appeared in 52 total minor-league games due to injury. In the notoriously offense-heavy Pacific Coast League, he slashed .316/.404/.471 with 16 extra-base hits, including four home runs.

One plus in Marlowe's skill set is his base-stealing. He's got 162 career thefts in 524 games in the minors, though he was only 4-for-6 against major league pitchers and catchers.

The A's, more so than the Mariners, would seem to have an opening on this year's roster for a fourth outfielder if someone comes into camp and performs well enough to win a job. Marlowe might not be that guy, but he likely knew that with the Mariners coming off a deep playoff run, the depth chart would only get more clogged in front of him.

Of note, the Athletics will be Marlowe's first new organization since the Mariners drafted him out of West Georgia in the 20th round back in 2019.

