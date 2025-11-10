Mariners Lose 5-Year Veteran To Free Agency After ALCS Exit
The Seattle Mariners took a lot of risks to put themselves in a good position in October. And these risks paid off in a big way, as the Mariners were one of the best teams in baseball late in the season. They surged up the American League standings and stole the AL West from the Houston Astros over the course of the last few weeks.
The Mariners had one of the best pitching staffs in baseball this year. They saw as Cal Raleigh took over the sport with one of the best offensive seasons in league history, though he might not win the AL MVP because of Aaron Judge. Seattle also took big risks at the trade deadline, as they added players like Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor. Both of their huge trade deadline additions are headed for free agency this winter.
The Mariners are going to need to make some big decisions over the next few months, but before they could make any of these decisions, they lost a veteran pitcher to free agency.
Mariners pitcher Casey Lawrence elects free agency
Mariners pitcher Casey Lawrence recently opted to cut ties with the Mariners as it was announced he's elected free agency this winter.
Lawrence, 38, has pitched five seasons in the big leagues including two stints with the Mariners. He was with Seattle in 2017 and 2018 as well as part of this season. Over the course of his big league career, he's made 65 appearances and holds a 6.42 ERA. The veteran hasn't been the best bullpen option, but he's made appearances when the health and depth of bullpens are tested.
Seattle is very unlikely to want a reunion with Lawrence again. In fact, it's going to be quite tough for him to find another big league job this offseason. He's already 38 years old and doesn't have the most successful track record.
Meanwhile, the Mariners are likely going to prioritize retaining Naylor or Suárez this winter. After that, they could still be aggressive with other top free agents on the market.
