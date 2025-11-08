Marlins Lose 26-Year-Old Pitcher To Free Agency After Brief Stint
The Miami Marlins are in a very interesting position right now. They have some talent on the roster and it's only getting better. Kyle Stowers is a potential superstar in the outfield for the Marlins. Sandy Alcántara is a potential ace if he can return to his 2022 form next season. Edward Cabrera is only getting better, too. The Marlins are also loaded with prospect capital and young talent.
But this team isn't good enough to do any damage, which is why they've continued to sell at each of the last few trade deadlines. This offseason, the Marlins will likely look to sell even more as they continue to lean into their rebuild. Players like Alcántara and Stowers could end up on the trade block as the Marlins look for more young talent.
But before they could make any big moves this offseason, 26-year-old pitcher Christian Roa opted to cut ties with Miami as he elected free agency.
Marlins pitcher Christian Roa elects free agency
Roa was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft. He was one of the Reds' most highly touted prospects, but he never cracked into the big leagues with Cincinnati. In fact, his stint in the Reds minor league system was short and disastrous.
Roa ended up with the Marlins and cracked into the big leagues with them this season. In that time, he made two appearances for Miami, both coming in September. On September 6, he tossed two innings of scoreless baseball against the Philadelphia Phillies. On September 14, Roa tossed another shutout inning, this time coming against the Detroit Tigers.
He has some potential left in the tank and he's still quite young. The righty shouldn't struggle to find a new team in free agency, so it makes a lot of sense why he would elect free agency this offseason.
The Marlins could attempt to bring him back, but it seems unlikely. Roa is probably going to find himself playing in a different uniform next season.
