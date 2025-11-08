Fastball

Marlins Lose 26-Year-Old Pitcher To Free Agency After Brief Stint

The Marlins need to make some moves in the upcoming offseason...

Zach Pressnell

Apr 24, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Miami Marlins hat and glove in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Apr 24, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Miami Marlins hat and glove in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Marlins are in a very interesting position right now. They have some talent on the roster and it's only getting better. Kyle Stowers is a potential superstar in the outfield for the Marlins. Sandy Alcántara is a potential ace if he can return to his 2022 form next season. Edward Cabrera is only getting better, too. The Marlins are also loaded with prospect capital and young talent.

But this team isn't good enough to do any damage, which is why they've continued to sell at each of the last few trade deadlines. This offseason, the Marlins will likely look to sell even more as they continue to lean into their rebuild. Players like Alcántara and Stowers could end up on the trade block as the Marlins look for more young talent.

But before they could make any big moves this offseason, 26-year-old pitcher Christian Roa opted to cut ties with Miami as he elected free agency.

Marlins pitcher Christian Roa elects free agency

Miami Marlins pitcher Christian Ro
Feb 19, 2025; Jupiter, FL, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Christian Roa (82). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Roa was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft. He was one of the Reds' most highly touted prospects, but he never cracked into the big leagues with Cincinnati. In fact, his stint in the Reds minor league system was short and disastrous.

Roa ended up with the Marlins and cracked into the big leagues with them this season. In that time, he made two appearances for Miami, both coming in September. On September 6, he tossed two innings of scoreless baseball against the Philadelphia Phillies. On September 14, Roa tossed another shutout inning, this time coming against the Detroit Tigers.

He has some potential left in the tank and he's still quite young. The righty shouldn't struggle to find a new team in free agency, so it makes a lot of sense why he would elect free agency this offseason.

The Marlins could attempt to bring him back, but it seems unlikely. Roa is probably going to find himself playing in a different uniform next season.

More MLB: Mariners Favored To Sign $72 Million Star Slugger In Free Agency

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “OnSI” network among others.

Home/News