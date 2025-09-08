Mariners Lose Key Infielder To Crushing Season-Ending Injury
The Seattle Mariners are battling for their life in the American League wild card playoff picture. At this stage of the game, the team could use some reinforcements, but one of their potential options to rejoin the team down the stretch of the season has been lost for the remainder of the year.
That guy would be second baseman Ryan Bliss, who was recently on a rehab assignment in Triple-A after working his way back from a biceps rupture he suffered back in April. Now, Bliss has suffered a meniscus tear in his right knee, and he will undergo surgery again, ending his season prematurely.
"Per Mariners GM Justin Hollander, second baseman Ryan Bliss suffered a meniscus tear in his right knee while on his rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma and underwent surgery today. He’s out for the season," Tim Booth of The Seattle Times shared in a post on X.
Mariners forced to move on without Ryan Bliss
Seattle was hoping that Bliss could establish himself as their starting second baseman this season, but he ultimately will end up missing virtually the entire campaign with a pair of serious injuries. It's a tough blow for a young player who was hoping to take a big step forward this year.
All in all, Bliss only played in 11 games for the Mariners this season, hitting .200 with one home run and three RBIs. He will now have to work on rehabbing yet another injury, with the hope being that he can be ready for the start of the 2026 season.
At this point, Seattle has gotten used to being without Bliss, but they will have to look elsewhere for infield help if they were planning on bringing him back to the majors once he finished his rehab assignment.
Moving forward, the Mariners will continue to enlist Jorge Polanco and Cole Young in a platoon at second base. While it's not what the team was hoping to do entering the season, this duo has managed to hold their own, and they will have to continue to do so if Seattle wants to go on a deep playoff run.
More MLB: Julio Rodriguez Issues Strong Message In Latest Social Media Post