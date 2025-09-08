Julio Rodriguez Issues Strong Message In Latest Social Media Post
The Seattle Mariners are coming down the homestretch of the 2025 regular season, and they find themselves in the middle of a tightly contested battle for the final wild card spot in the American League. Thankfully, they have stars like Julio Rodriguez leading the way for them.
While Cal Raleigh's home run heroics have dominated the headlines in Seattle, Rodriguez is turning in another stellar season for the Mariners. In 142 games, Rodriguez is hitting .267 with 30 home runs, 89 RBIs and 25 stolen bases. Those numbers helped him earn the third All-Star selection of his career, and he's helped keep his team in the playoff hunt throughout the season.
In their most recent series against the Atlanta Braves, the Mariners broke out of a long-running slump on the road by exploding for 28 runs in their past two games. With their offense seemingly back on track, Rodriguez sent a strong message in his latest post on Instagram on Monday.
Julio Rodriguez, Mariners looking to continue their winning ways against the Cardinals
With the Texas Rangers just 1.5 games behind the Mariners in the AL wild card standings, every single game is important for the Mariners right now. Even though they beat the brakes off the Braves, their two wins are still only two wins.
In order for them to keep the Rangers at arm's length, they are going to have to continue to find a way to create runs on a consistent basis. That starts with Rodriguez, who is still Seattle's best all-around player, even with Raleigh's sudden superstar turn.
The other good news for the Mariners is that they get to return to T-Mobile Park after embarking on a lengthy road trip. A big chunk of Seattle's struggles as of late has come during its time on the road, so a return to its home field should be a welcome sight.
After taking down the Braves, the Mariners will open a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals, and they will be eager to build off their momentum on Monday night. Bryan Woo will take the mound against Miles Mikolas, with the first pitch scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET.
