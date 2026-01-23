Mets, Mariners Predicted to Complete Bold 3-Player Trade

Some teams just make sense as trade partners, and that's definitely the case for the New York Mets and Seattle Mariners.

For years, Seattle's pitching has been ahead of its hitting, while New York's offense was light-years ahead of its pitching staff this past season. New York just shored up that weakness by acquiring former Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta, but the bullpen could still use improvement.

Meanwhile, the Mariners have lots of room to accommodate one more infielder, and that's precisely what one expert recently predicted they would do.

Mariners predicted to trade two arms to New York

Oct 10, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Matt Brash (47) throws against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning during game five of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

On Friday, ESPN's baseball experts released a series of "bold predictions," and David Schoenfield projected that Seattle would ship top pitching prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje and reliever Matt Brash to the Mets for infielder Brett Baty, who was displaced as the third baseman by New York signing Bo Bichette.

"The Mariners have been mentioned in the Donovan trade talks, but Baty is a better fit, with light-hitting Ben Williamson currently the projected starter at third base," wrote Schoenfield. "Baty is still pre-arb, so is a perfect payroll fit, and comes with four years of team control while coming off a 3.1-WAR season that saw much improved defense.

"Baty allows top prospect Colt Emerson more time in the minors before replacing J.P. Crawford at shortstop in 2027. And even after trading Cijntje, the Mariners would still have two top-100 pitching prospects in Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan."

Baty has struggled to get on base at the major league level, but his talent has always been obvious. Consistency often comes with playing time, and the Mariners might be able to offer that in a way New York never has.

Brash, when healthy, has been an extremely reliable setup man in Seattle, which the Mets would surely love to have now that they've downgraded from Edwin Díaz to Devin Williams at closer. Cijntje would effectively replace Brandon Sproat as a top-flight arm in the prospect pipeline after the latter was dealt to Milwaukee.

On the surface, it's a deal that makes sense for both sides. Trades are quite difficult to predict in this fashion, though, so Mariners fans shouldn't start custom-making Baty jerseys just yet.

