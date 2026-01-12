Mariners Must Pursue Cubs Gold Glover If Trade Smoke Is Real

It's been far too long since a new free agency or trade rumor around the Seattle Mariners has surfaced, but perhaps another team's big move could spur some action.

The Mariners have a pair of potential openings on the infield at second and third base, and they seem more inclined to use up their capital (prospects or dollars, take your pick) to address the former. They've spent the winter being linked to Ketel Marte and Brendan Donovan on the trade market, but nothing has seemingly been close.

Now, another second baseman could be somewhat available, as the Chciago Cubs have reportedly been receiving interest in two-time Gold Glover Nico Hoerner since they agreed to terms with Alex Bregman over the weekend.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Hoerner fits Mariners perfectly if available

May 10, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) dives into home plate to score a run in the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

The latest on Hoerner's availability, per Sadahev Sharma of The Athletic, is that the Cubs "will listen, and if they're blown away, they may decide it's the right thing to do."

That certainly doesn't mean Chicago is shopping him, and it means the Mariners would have to give up a lot to get him for just one guaranteed year. He's making $12 million in his walk year, and Seattle would have to give up at least top pitching prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje, and probably a lot more.

That said, the Mariners have a loaded farm system, and Hoerner likely would fit into the tier of free agents they usually are capable of pursuing. Chicago doesn't seem to be particularly interested in an extension for the 28-year-old, but perhaps there's even a chance that could get done after a potential trade.

Six-WAR second basemen don't grow on trees, and Hoerner fits everything the Mariners need to do well to win in T-Mobile Park. He makes contact, plays phenomenal defense, steals bases, and goes the extra mile to make sure his team comes out with a victory.

Whatever the Mariners have been offering the St. Louis Cardinals for two years of Donovan should be the minimum that they're willing to send Chicago for just one year of Hoerner, because he's that much more dynamic.

More MLB: Mariners Lose 27-Year-Old Free Agent Pitcher To Reds