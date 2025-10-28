Mets Tabbed As Possible Threat To Steal Mariners' Postseason Standout
If the Seattle Mariners want first baseman Josh Naylor back, who or what might be standing in their way?
The obvious first hurdle is money, as Naylor will want to be paid what he's worth coming off a standout postseason. But any teams that take a liking to Naylor outside of Seattle will also pose threats because of the offers they may put on the table.
Any true big-market teams getting involved could spell trouble for Seattle. And on Monday, insider Jim Bowden highlighted one of those teams as a fit for Naylor.
Are Mets a threat to sign Naylor?
Bowden named the New York Mets as potential suitors for Naylor this winter, assuming, of course, that their five-time All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso would sign elsewhere and leave behind a void for Naylor to fill.
"At 28, Naylor has proven he’s a solid middle-of-the-order bat capable of hitting .300 with 20-plus homers," Bowden wrote in justification of his projections. "He might not be a superstar, but he’s a solid defender and a winning player who has helped the Guardians and Mariners to playoff berths the last two years.
"Best team fits: Mariners, Mets, (Boston) Red Sox, (Arizona) Diamondbacks, (Cleveland) Guardians."
Those last two teams are just Naylor's old ballclubs, which feels like lip service. And the Red Sox play at one of the worst ballparks in baseball for pull-happy lefties without light tower power. But the Mets don't have that issue, and they could soon have a Pete Alonso-sized hole at first base.
However, Alonso was a free agent last offseason too, and the market moved ahead without him. That could work to the Mariners' advantage here -- perhaps Naylor would make his decision to re-sign while Alonso was still waiting to field more offers in hopes of finally landing that long-awaited mega-contract.
If the Mets and Mariners offered relatively similar contracts, one would have to imagine the emotional pull of returning to Seattle would be a huge X-factor. But there could be a world where the Mets are spurned by Alonso and like Naylor enough to bid something Seattle isn't willing to touch.
