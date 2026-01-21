Mariners 'Open' To Reuniting With 12-Year Veteran Slugger

The Seattle Mariners are coming off a 90-72 season and American League West title and are positioned for another big year in 2026.

Seattle hasn't given out a nine-figure deal in free agency like the Los Angeles Dodgers or Toronto Blue Jays, although it did come close with Josh Naylor's five-year, $92.5 million pact. The Mariners haven't necessarily needed to. They have one of the very best starting rotations and offensive pillars in Naylor, Cal Raleigh, and Julio Rodríguez. This team is built to contend in the American League and it sounds like it's open to adding more offense. Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals has been a popular trade candidate, but Alden Gonzalez of ESPN also noted that the Mariners "would be open" to a reunion with Eugenio Suárez as well.

"What they still need to do: The Mariners were in on Kazuma Okamoto before he signed with the Toronto Blue Jays and were engaged with the Diamondbacks on star second baseman Ketel Marte before Arizona decided to stop listening to offers," Gonzalez wrote. "Seattle is still believed to be in on St. Louis' Brendan Donovan and would be open to yet another reunion with Eugenio Suárez, underscoring its remaining need for a second or third baseman.

The Mariners should consider a reunion

Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"The Mariners were one win from the first World Series appearance in franchise history last fall and will do what's necessary to supplement the current group and finish the job. How much payroll flexibility they maintain is unknown. What is known, though, is that they boast one of the sport's deepest farm systems and can use it to make another necessary addition to their lineup. The Mariners seem hesitant to pluck from their major league roster to address needs via trade, but they shouldn't have to."

The 34-year-old has already had two different stints with Seattle and has 12 seasons of big league baseball under his belt. He launched 49 homers in 2025 in total with the Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks and would bring pop to the middle of the order. If the club can't pry Donovan away from the Cardinals, this is the way to go. Bring the slugger back and comfortably contend in 2026.

