Mariners Quietly Cut Ties With 27-Year-Old Speedster

Offseason roster management is always an interesting chore, and the Seattle Mariners made a surprising mid-January decision to cut bait with a journeyman infielder.

According to the official transactions log, the Mariners designated infielder Samad Taylor for assignment on Thursday. It was Seattle's corresponding move for acquiring right-handed pitcher Yosver Zulueta in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds.

Taylor, 27, was out of options and only appeared in seven major league games for the Mariners over the last two seasons. Seattle's 40-man roster sits at 40 as of publication on Wednesday.

Taylor's brief Mariners tenure comes to a close

Apr 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Samad Taylor (0) bunts for a base hit seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Taylor is known for speed, but he hardly had a chance to show it off in Seattle. He stole eight bases as a rookie on the Kansas City Royals in 31 games back in 2023. But he never had a major league theft in a Mariners uniform.

For Triple-A Tacoma last year, Taylor stole 44 bases in 137 games. The year before, he stole 50 bases, a career-high, in 136 games for Tacoma.

A 10th-round pick for the Cleveland Indians in 2016, Taylor has played in four organizations, including a five-year stint in the Toronto Blue Jays organization. He's been traded in packages for two notable former big-leaguers -- relief pitcher Joe Smith and utility man Whit Merrifield.

The Mariners had a lot of young infielders clamoring for playing time this past season, and that will only be accelerated moving forward. Top prospect Colt Emerson joins 2025 rookies Cole Young and Ben Williamson in the mix to win a job during spring training.

Then, of course, there's the possibility that the Mariners could re-sign Eugenio Suárez, the power-hitting third baseman who remains a free agent after a tough second half in a Seattle uniform.

With an .839 OPS at the Triple-A level last season, Taylor should find a new team willing to take a chance on his skill set on a minor-league deal. Speed never slumps, as they say.

