Mariners Playoff Hero Could Leave For Surprising AL Central Team
The Seattle Mariners are entering a crucial offseason filled with big questions. After falling short in the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, the team’s front office must now decide how to keep their core intact while preparing for another postseason push in 2026.
One of the biggest storylines this winter centers around Jorge Polanco. The veteran second baseman recently declined his $6 million player option, making him a free agent for the second consecutive offseason.
The 32-year-old switch-hitter was a key part of Seattle’s lineup in 2025, slashing .265/.326/.495 with 26 home runs, 78 RBI, and an .821 OPS. His clutch hitting helped carry the Mariners through October, including the walk-off hit in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers.
Mariners Could Lose Jorge Polanco To Surprise AL Central Team
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Polanco could draw interest from several teams in free agency. He listed the Minnesota Twins as a potential landing spot.
A reunion makes sense for Minnesota. Polanco spent the first decade of his career there and remains one of the most respected players in the organization. His ability to hit for power from both sides of the plate and play multiple infield positions makes him a strong fit for a rebuilding Twins team in need of proven hitters.
Losing Polanco would be a significant blow for Seattle. Beyond his offensive production, he brought postseason experience and a steady presence in the clubhouse. With Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor also entering free agency, the Mariners can’t afford to lose too much of their offensive core.
Polanco’s market value shouldn’t break the bank, and a short-term deal could make sense for both sides. He’s still in his prime and fits perfectly in Seattle’s lineup alongside Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh, and J.P. Crawford.
If the Mariners want to stay competitive in 2026, re-signing Polanco should be a top priority. Letting him return to Minnesota — or join another AL contender — would only strengthen a rival and weaken a lineup that thrived on chemistry and timely hitting.
Seattle’s run to the ALCS reignited excitement across the Pacific Northwest. Keeping Polanco around for another year or two could ensure that momentum continues into 2026 — and possibly bring the Mariners one step closer to the World Series.
More MLB: Mariners Could Surprisingly Lose Eugenio Suárez To AL West Rival