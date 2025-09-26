Mariners Predicted To Cut Ties With $7 Million All-Star This Winter
The Seattle Mariners have been one of the best teams in baseball for the last few weeks and they could be headed for a World Series title at the end of October. But the Mariners need to capitalize on their chance right now because they have a lot of talent heading to free agency at the end of the season.
Players like Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor were added at the trade deadline, but could leave in free agency. There are other talented players, too. The Mariners need to capitalize on their chance this October.
Andy Johnson of Sodo Mojo recently predicted the Mariners would lose starting second baseman Jorge Polanco in free agency after the season.
Jorge Polanco is likely playing himself out of Seattle
"This one is a bummer for the Mariners, because Polanco has been quite good in 2025. However, it feels like he will not exercise his end of the mutual option in his contract. He can probably make a lot more than $6 million (the value of the mutual option) if he tests the open market in free agency," Johnson wrote. "Polanco has had a tremendous bounce-back season for the Mariners, posting a career-high 133 OPS+ and 2.4 bWAR.
"The Mariners could attempt to re-sign him, but their money is probably better spent elsewhere, possibly on Josh Naylor, considering the Mariners have Cole Young and Colt Emerson waiting in the wings to play second base."
Polanco has been much better than anybody would have expected this season. He's posted the best OPS+ of his career, aside from 2014, when he played in a handful of games. But this kind of production will drive up his value in free agency, meaning he's bound to opt out of his mutual option and test free agency.
Once he hits free agency, he's as good as gone. Teams like the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Los Angeles Dodgers could be in pursuit of him on the open market. The Mariners have a handful of top prospects who could replace Polanco at second base. Colt Emerson will likely be ready to play for the Mariners by May next season. Polanco doesn't have a future with the team and he wouldn't be back, even if the Mariners wanted him back.
