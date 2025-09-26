Top 3 Suitors In $174 Million Pete Alonso Sweepstakes: Too Early Edition
Last offseason, the New York Mets took a huge risk and let Pete Alonso test free agency as the slugger went after a long-term contract. This risk paid off in a big way, as the Mets were able to sign Alonso to a two-year deal with an opt out after year one following Alonso's trip into free agency.
The slugger signed for much less than expected, but after putting together a solid year this season, he's likely going to opt out of his contract again and head back into free agency. Spotrac projects the slugger to sign for six years and $174 million in free agency.
With Alonso likely heading back to free agency, there are bound to be a lot more suitors this winter. Who are the top Alonso suitors this winter?
New York Mets
Obviously, the Mets are going to be one of the top suitors in the Alonso sweepstakes. He's a fan favorite in New York and he seems to love his time with the team.
The Mets have the money to give Alonso a monster deal in free agency. They're going to need to re-sign him, especially considering how big their collapse has been in the second half. New York can't afford to collapse this hard and then lose Alonso in free agency. It would be crushing to the franchise.
Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox need a first baseman as badly as any team in baseball. With Tristan Casas injured and the hole being patched for the moment, the Red Sox could look to make this big splash in free agency.
The only issue here could be the money. Boston is likely going to prioritize Alex Bregman in free agency, which might not leave much money for Alonso. But if the Red Sox's front office can find a way to make the money work for both, this could be a huge move to steal the American League East for years to come.
New York Yankees
The New York Yankees could be a dark horse in the Alonso sweepstakes, but they certainly make sense as a fit. Alonso could come in and replace veteran Paul Goldschmidt in the Bronx, as Goldschmidt heads to free agency.
Alonso would split time with Ben Rice at first base while Rice also rotates behind the dish.
The Yankees have the money to make a splash like this. The need is going to be there at first base. It seems like a long shot, but it's a real possibility to watch this winter.
