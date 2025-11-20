Mariners Predicted To Sign Slugger To Solid 2-Year, $40 Million Deal

The Seattle Mariners took a huge risk at the trade deadline when they made a pair of trades for two expiring sluggers. The Mariners added infielders Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez in an attempt to push for the World Series. It didn't work out in the way the Mariners had hoped and the pair of sluggers both entered free agency at the end of the year.

But the Mariners began the offseason with a big splash. They agreed to a deal with Naylor to keep him in Seattle for the next five years. This deal came together rather quickly for the Mariners, but they shouldn't be done there. They have a few other free agents who should be on their radar this winter.

Bailey Bassett of ClutchPoints recently projected Suárez would sign a solid two-year, $40 million deal this offseason while suggesting the Mariners would be the best landing spot for the slugger this offseason.

Mariners could re-sign Eugenio Suárez in free agency after all

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) throws out Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) at first base in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"The Seattle Mariners already re-signed Josh Naylor. They should do the same with Eugenio Suarez. Both trade deadline acquisitions worked wonders once they joined the Mariners," Bassett wrote. "Suarez hit 49 home runs last season, and he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down when it comes to hitting long bombs. The Mariners could actually expect internal improvement from their pitching staff next season, so they need to ensure they have the offense to match."

Suárez and Jorge Polanco should be at the top of the Mariners' list of priorities this winter. Signing one of these two should be a given, but it's going to be tough to sign both.

When the offseason began, it seemed unlikely the Mariners would be able to afford signing Suárez after such a big season. But his value has seemingly dropped from being projected around $100 million earlier this offseason. Now, he's projected around $40 million to $50 million, which would work perfectly for the Mariners.

Seattle could make another big splash like this if it wants to continue competing for the World Series. It would be a big move, but it's one the Mariners should make.

