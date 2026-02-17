Odds to Win the American League Ahead of MLB Spring Training (Yankees, Mariners Among Favorites)

The weather is getting warmer, and baseball is in the air. The first spring training games are later this week as players have already started to report to their clubs.

The American League doesn’t have an overwhelming favorite ahead of spring training, with a handful of teams in the mix. Of course, there can always be a long shot from the preseason to take the pennant, as we saw with the Toronto Blue Jays last year. Toronto was as high as 25/1 to win the AL ahead of spring training in 2025.

Let’s take a look at the odds to win the American League for every team ahead of MLB spring training.

2026 American League Pennant Odds

New York Yankees: +400

Seattle Mariners: +500

Toronto Blue Jays: +600

Boston Red Sox: +700

Houston Astros: +900

Baltimore Orioles: +1000

Detroit Tigers: +1100

Texas Rangers: +1300

Kansas City Royals: +1700

Cleveland Guardians: +2000

Tampa Bay Rays: +3500

Minnesota Twins: +4000

Athletics: +4000

Los Angeles Angels: +10000

Chicago White Sox: +20000

It’s not too much of a surprise to see the Yankees, Mariners, and Blue Jays at the top. They were three of the final four AL teams standing last season, with the Tigers down at 11/1.

The Red Sox and Astros are getting some respect ahead of the Tigers, though, along with the Orioles, who could finally put it all together with a good young roster after signing Pete Alonso in the offseason.

If you’re looking for a long shot, the Twins also have a decent rotation and could be worth a look at 40/1. Ahead of them, perhaps the Guardians can keep it together all season long and surprise some people at 20/1.

For me, though, it has to be the Tigers at 11/1. They have one of the best starting rotations in baseball with Tarik Skubal, Framber Valdez, and Jack Flaherty leading the way. They don’t necessarily have the firepower in the lineup, but that might not be necessary given their pitching strength, especially in a short series.

