Mariners Predicted To Reunite With 2 Free Agent Stars In Offseason
The Seattle Mariners have made a lot of moves over the last few years to try to take their team to the next level, but it hasn't worked. Seattle continues to fall a few games short of where it wants to be. Usually, it's the starting lineup that lets the Mariners down. This season, it's been the pitching staff.
The Mariners were aggressive at the trade deadline, adding multiple star position players, but they're going to be faced with some tough challenges during the offseason. Seattle has multiple free agents set to leave town, and it's not typically a big spender in the offseason. It'll be very interesting to see who the Mariners target in the winter.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently put together a Mariners projected starting lineup for opening day in 2026. This lineup included free agents Jorge Polanco and Josh Naylor, but didn't include free agent Eugenio Suárez. That means Reuter predicts Naylor and Polanco to re-sign in Seattle, while Suárez is likely headed elsewhere.
Projected Mariners lineup includes Jorge Polanco, Josh Naylor
"By all accounts, Josh Naylor has thoroughly enjoyed playing for the Mariners since he was acquired at the trade deadline, and re-signing him this winter would prevent first base from again becoming a question mark offensively," Reuter wrote. "The fact that he is only 28 years old also makes him a more appealing target for a long-term deal than most free agents at his position."
Suárez is as good as gone in Seattle. He was a Mariner a few years ago, and his tenure with the team was disappointing. The Mariners traded for him this year, and he hasn't been the same player he was with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pair that with the fact that he's likely going to land a huge deal, and it's unlikely the Mariners reunite with the slugger.
But Polanco and Naylor make plenty of sense coming back to Seattle.
Re-signing Naylor to a two or three-year deal would be perfect for the Mariners, as it would give them a solid first baseman for the next few years. Naylor has seemingly loved his time in Seattle, and the fans likely enjoy having him with the team.
Signing Polanco to a new contract makes a lot of sense, too. The Mariners will need to spend money on their lineup if they want to be a contender for years to come, so signing Polanco and Naylor seems like the bare minimum to compete going forward.
