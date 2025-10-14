Jorge Polanco Notches Insane MLB First In Mariners' Trouncing Of Blue Jays
Jorge Polanco is on the kind of run that could forever cement him as a Seattle Mariners legend.
Polanco's American League Division Series performance was plenty heroic. He hit two home runs in a game against Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal, then ended the series with a 15th-inning walk-off single. And he's rolled right into the championship series and continued stealing the show.
After giving the Mariners a go-ahead single in the sixth inning of Game 1 against the Toronto Blue Jays, Polanco one-upped himself with a three-run blast to break a 3-3 tie in the fifth inning of Game 2. It's not hyperbole to say he's the main reason the Mariners are headed back to the comforts of home with a 2-0 series lead.
Jorge Polanco's first-time playoff feat
How crazy is what Polanco is doing right now? Consider the following, per MLB.com's Daniel Kramer:
"Polanco became just the third player since 1974 with a game-winning RBI in at least three straight postseason games," wrote Kramer. "He joined Kansas City’s Eric Hosmer (2015 ALCS Game 6 and World Series Games 1-2) and Detroit’s Delmon Young (2012 ALCS Games 1-4).
"Polanco also became the first player in MLB history to have all three of those go-ahead knocks come in the fifth inning or later, a stat that speaks to how he’s stepped up when the stakes have been the highest."
The postseason isn't about stats -- it's about moments. So it's fitting that the stat that best describes why Polanco's postseason has been so spectacular simply says that he's producing big moments at a rate we've never seen before.
Polanco is 8-for-31 in the playoffs so far, and his three home runs have been his only extra-base hits. That's good for an .851 OPS -- good, for sure, but not close to the best on the team through Seattle's seven games.
But in terms of adding to the Mariners' chances to win it all, no one is coming close. Polanco has a combined 6.14% championship win probability added in the two games of the ALCS (Julio Rodriguez is second on the team in that stretch at 3.37%).
The Mariners are lucky to have Polanco firing on all cylinders, and they can only hope it continues for another couple of weeks.
