Mariners Prioritizing Josh Naylor Among Other Top Sluggers

Will the Seattle Mariners add a big bat to the lineup this offseason?

That has been a topic that has been discussed at length this offseason, specifically in reference to Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez. Both shined for the Mariners down the stretch and are both free agents. The team has said multiple times that signing Naylor is a priority for the organization.

On top of these two, there has been some buzz out there as well about the possibility of targeting Japanese star slugger Munetaka Murakami as well.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

On Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post was asked about the Mariners' pursuits on a livestream for Bleacher Report and talked about Murakami, Naylor, and Suárez.

The Mariners are in an interesting spot this offseason

Oct 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor (12) reacts after third baseman Eugenio Suarez (not pictured) hits a grand slam against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning during game five of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

"Maybe, it's possible," Heyman said in reference to the Mariners pursuing Murakami. "They do seem to be focused on Naylor at the moment. The one guy they definitely want back. I'm not sure if they're going to be able to afford -- at least in their words -- Suárez, from what we're hearing at third base. But, Murakami would be more money, so I don't know how Murakami would fit with them.

For the Mariners, the move that makes the most sense is re-signing Naylor. He's 28 years old and has a projected market value of just over $60 million over four years from Spotrac. Suárez is 34 years old and has a projected market value of roughly $30 million over two years from Spotrac. Murakami is just 25 years old and it's unclear how much he could end up making, but with his age and power upside, it's not crazy to think that he could land a nine-figure deal this offseason.

Naylor is a familiar option, the team has specifically talked about how much they want him, and Heyman also said that from what he's hearing that the Mariners want him back.

The Mariners are among the top contenders in the American League. If they can land any of these three, but specifically Naylor, that should continue into 2026.

More MLB: Mariners Raise Eyebrows With Comments On Josh Naylor Pursuit