Mariners Sign 31-Year-Old Veteran With Cubs, Phillies Ties

Pitching depth is everything at the start of a Major League Baseball season, and the Seattle Mariners believe in that principle as any good team should.

With camp in Arizona just a month away, the Mariners know their pitching staff, especially the bullpen, is unlikely to look the same at the end of the year as they are projecting it will now. It's all about stockpiling talent, and recently, Seattle added an arm with three partial seasons of major league experience to its camp roster.

According to the official transactions log, the Mariners signed former Chicago Cubs reliever Michael Rucker to a minor-league contract on Jan. 8. That deal took nearly a full week to show up on the log after it was initially signed.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

What Michael Rucker brings to Seattle

Feb 26, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Michael Rucker against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rucker, 31, isn't some total no-name. He made 96 appearances in the majors, all with the Cubs, from 2021 to 2023. The last two years were more frustrating, as he spent an injury-riddled campaign with the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals in the minors in 2024, then did not throw a professional pitch this entire last year.

Rucker was waived three times in the span of seven months back in 2024, so he'll be hoping this year brings more continuity.

Against major league competition, Rucker has posted a 4.96 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings. He owns one career save, five holds, and a 5-2 overall record.

The Mariners won't likely put Rucker on the opening day roster, but spring training is for exactly that -- players who don't appear to have great shots at a job winning one with superior performances. But there's still a chance he could make an impact the season if he starts out in Triple-A.

The unfortunate reality is that relievers get hurt and fluctuate in terms of performance all too often nowadays. Rucker should be there if the Mariners need him, and if he can unlock something new in his arsenal, perhaps he could even carve out a decent little role for himself.

More MLB: Mariners, Cubs Linked In Potential Trade For Two-Time Gold Glover