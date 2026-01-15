Mariners, Cubs Linked In Potential Trade For Two-Time Gold Glover

The Seattle Mariners rumor mill went quiet for a few weeks starting around the holidays, but things are once again picking up.

There's only a month left in this offseason, and Seattle has one obvious need left: a reliable infield bat. Most likely, that addition would come via trade, though a deal to bring back third baseman Eugenio Suárez remains in play as well.

All winter, the Mariners were linked as strong suitors for St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan, who could still very well be traded. However, based on how the free-agent market has moved in the last week, another National League Central star might be on the table now as well.

Cubs' Nico Hoerner could be in play for Mariners now

Jun 24, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

With the Chicago Cubs having signed third baseman Alex Bregman and creating an infield surplus, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reported Wednesday that the Mariners had an interest in Chicago second baseman Nico Hoerner for the second-straight offseason.

"Hoerner is entering the final year of his contract, scheduled to earn $12 million this season, some have speculated the Cubs might be willing to trade him now (and move Shaw to second base) before he reaches free agency next winter," wrote Jude.

"A year ago, the Mariners and Cubs had exploratory talks about Hoerner. It’s unclear how far those discussions progressed, but industry sources say the Mariners remain interested in Hoerner."

Both teams should have hesitations here. Hoerner was a six-WAR player last year, and the Cubs giving him up to save $12 million would destroy a lot of the goodwill they built up by acquiring Bregman, even if it was to address another need by acquiring a pitcher with more team control.

On the flip side, the Mariners would be bringing in a rental, which would add to the pressure to win this season, while potentially moving players from the very top of their farm system.

The rumors will fly for at least a little while, but as things stand, we can't call a Hoerner-to-Seattle trade particularly likely.

