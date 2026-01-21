Mariners Sign 28-Year-Old Second Baseman Away From Nationals

The Seattle Mariners' infield is already guaranteed to look a bit different in 2026 than it did during their playoff run.

Seattle bid farewell to second baseman Jorge Polanco in free agency, and the same could happen once third baseman Eugenio Suárez inks his next deal. That leaves shortstop J.P. Crawford and utility man Ryan Bliss as the only Mariners opening day starting infielders left over from last year.

Though Seattle re-signed first baseman Josh Naylor, it was clear that some depth moves would have to be made to address other infield positions before spring training.

Mariners pick up J.T. Arruda, former Nationals farmhand

According to the official transactions log, the Mariners signed longtime Washington Nationals farmhand J.T. Arruda to a minor-league contract on Jan. 12, though that deal was not reflected on the log until at least Tuesday.

Arruda, 28, was the Nationals' 11th-round draft pick in 2019 out of Fresno State. He played in 517 games in Washington's system, reaching Triple-A for the first time with a 69-game stint this past summer.

Arruda's hallmarks are drawing walks and providing defensive versatility. He's mostly been a second baseman in the professional ranks, but has also played about a quarter of his games at shortstop and an eighth of his games at third base.

Offensively, there's not a ton of power potential, as Arruda has slashed .231/.335/.339 with only 23 minor-league home runs (single-season high of seven). Arruda wouldn't be someone the Mariners would likely call upon in a major league role for his offense, though.

If Arruda makes his major league debut in a Mariners uniform, it will likely be due to someone in front of him getting hurt, and Seattle feeling as though youngsters like Colt Emerson and Cole Young don't provide a steady enough hand on defense for whatever situation the Mariners are encountering in the standings.

One never knows, however, if a change of scenery might help spark Arruda's bat a bit. He'll be an interesting name to follow during spring training.

