Mariners Urged To Sign All-Star Pitcher To 1-Year, $10 Million Deal
The Seattle Mariners had one of the best teams in baseball this year, but they fell short of the World Series.
In the offseason, the Mariners are going to need to make some big moves to boost their roster. They need to re-sign or replace players like Jorge Polanco, Eugenio Suárez, Josh Naylor, and others. But they also need to add to the pitching staff which includes the bullpen.
Adam Jude of the Seattle Times recently urged the Mariners to sign New York Yankees pitcher Devin Williams on a one-year deal worth $10 million in free agency.
Devin Williams would fit perfectly with the Mariners
"Muñoz has blossomed into one of the game’s elite closers, and guaranteeing the $24 million over the next three seasons is still a bargain for the Mariners — and, more importantly, it’ll bring Muñoz some peace of mind after he closed out this season under a cloud of contract uncertainty. Next step: Bring in Devin Williams on a one-year, $10-million free-agent deal.
"Williams, 31, had been an elite closer with the Brewers before being traded to the Yankees before the 2025 season. He posted a career-high 4.79 ERA in New York, but his underlying data remained strong this year — his changeup is still one of baseball’s most valuable pitches — and he would be a smart addition on a short-term deal. Adding a reliever of Williams’ caliber is exactly the sort of “luxury” item the Mariners should be shopping for this winter. They’ve built up credible capital among an eager fan base, and they should invest it following their momentous October."
The Mariners need to add more to their bullpen and there isn't a better buy-low option on the market than Williams.
Williams is coming off a down year with the Yankees, which is why his value is as low as $10 million a season rather than upwards of $20 million a year on a huge deal. The Mariners can afford to make a move like this.
Adding Williams would be one of the best moves the Mariners could make this offseason. They're a pitching factory, so it wouldn't be shocking to see Williams turn his career back around in Seattle.
