Cardinals Brendan Donovan Reports Keep Pointing To Same AL Contender

We should start to see an influx of movement around Major League Baseball in the very near future.

Now, the holidays are fully behind us. We're firmly in 2026 and there's a lot of talent on the board looking to find new teams before Spring Training kicks off in a little over a month. The clock is ticking and this is typically around the time in the offseason when you start to see some veterans who were looking for massive, lucrative deals start to settle for short-term pacts in order to get things moving before Spring Training.

As the free agent market moves, so does the trade market typically. As the free agent options come off the board, teams who miss out then turn elsewhere to get the type of players they're looking for. The St. Louis Cardinals are in a good position from that perspective. St. Louis still has one of the top trade chips in baseball in Brendan Donovan and soon enough teams are going to get moving.

The Cardinals All-Star is still available

For the Cardinals, the team to watch for Donovan remains the Seattle Mariners. There has been too much smoke to ignore them. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal noted on Monday that Donovan holds "greater appeal" to the Mariners, but noted the talks haven't led to a deal.

"The Mariners’ goal since re-signing free-agent first baseman Josh Naylor to a five-year, $92.5 million deal has been obvious: Supplement their young infield talent by adding a veteran hitter," Rosenthal wrote. "Free agent Jorge Polanco could have been that player, but he signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Mets. Marte also might fit, but is restricted to second base. The St. Louis Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan holds greater appeal because of his defensive versatility, but the talks between the clubs have yet to bear fruit.

"A reunion with free agent Eugenio Suárez could be an option if all else fails. The Mariners want to give Cole Young ample time at second. Top prospect Colt Emerson might crack their Opening Day roster at third. Both players are promising. Neither is proven."

The rumors around Donovan and the Mariners have been endless this winter. The Athletic's Katie Woo reported back on Dec. 13 that the Mariners and the San Francisco Giants were the "front-runners" for Donovan. Various reports have surfaced since about potential returns. All that is known is that the Mariners have an interest in Donovan and fans should keep a close eye on them as things start to heat up.

