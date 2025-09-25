Mariners Sparked 'Boldest' Playoff Prediction, Per Jeff Passan
The Seattle Mariners are one of the hottest teams in baseball and potentially have the American League Most Valuable Player on their roster as well in catcher Cal Raleigh.
Raleigh launched his 60th homer of the season on Wednesday and there is still time for more. No matter what happens over the next couple of days, the Mariners are going to be in the playoffs after winning the American League West. The Mariners are trending in the right direction at the perfect time and because of that, they are rightfully getting some positive buzz heading into the postseason.
Seattle is playing so well that ESPN's Jeff Passan shared that the boldest prediction that he has heard for the playoffs is that the Mariners are going to win the whole thing.
The Seattle Mariners are trending upwards right now
"The Seattle Mariners are going to win the World Series," Passan said about the boldest prediction he has heard. "Perhaps at this point that does not register as bold, but let's not forget the Mariners are 49 years into their existence and they've yet to make a World Series, let alone win one. Three weeks ago, this would have been laughable, as Seattle had lost 15 of 21 and found itself 3 1/2 games behind Houston."
"Now, the Mariners have a three-game cushion, plus the tiebreaker in the AL West, and are in possession of a first-round bye. The home-field advantage would be decidedly advantageous to the Mariners, who are 48-27 at home. Lining up their excellent front-line starting pitching and giving some rest to well-worked regulars -- especially Cal Raleigh -- could do the Mariners good. And with the highest-scoring offense in the big leagues in September and a bullpen that has some of the best stuff in baseball, the Mariners have the ingredients to conquer a wide-open AL and hang with the star-studded rosters in the NL."
When you have the biggest MLB insider hearing people around the league talking about the possibility of the Mariners winning the World Series, that is just a sign of how high the vibes are right now with the organization. Everything is going Seattle's way. Obviously, a prediction won't win the World Series. The Mariners' play on the field is what is important. But, the Mariners are making people around the league believe right now.
