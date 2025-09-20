Fastball

Mariners Star Hurler At Center Of Growing Postseason Buzz

The Mariners need to make a big Matt Brash decision with the postseason looming...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) and relief pitcher Matt Brash (47) celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The Seattle Mariners are currently battling the Houston Astros in a heated three-game set that could determine the winner of the American League West. The Mariners and Astros are separated by a game with only eight games remaining in the season.

Regardless of whether the Mariners win the division, the eyes should be on the World Series championship. With that in mind, the Mariners need to make some big decisions over the next few weeks.

FanSided's Zachary Rotman recently discussed how the Mariners would use pitcher Matt Brash in the postseason. Rotman suggested that the Mariners' postseason could hinge on making the right decision with the talented reliever.

Mariners must make crucial Matt Brash decision this year

Seattle Mariners pitcher Matt Bras
Aug 25, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Matt Brash (47) reacts following a strike out with the bases loaded to end the top of the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

"Brash allowed his first run of the season on July 2. Since then, he's posted a 4.18 ERA in 32 appearances and has allowed 30 hits and 11 walks across 28 innings of work," Rotman wrote. "Since the start of August, he has a 4.74 ERA in 21 appearances, allowing 22 hits and six walks in 19 innings. He's still striking out a ton of batters, but he's allowed a ton of baserunners too.

"There's no disputing Brash is supremely talented, but based on how the past couple of months have gone, should Seattle really have him as the primary setup man for Andres Munoz — especially when considering they have guys like Gabe Speier and Eduard Bazardo in their 'pen having fantastic seasons? I'd probably bank on Brash's talent and experience in the eighth-inning role, but what Dan Wilson decides to do could dictate Seattle's October fate."

Brash has been one of the more dominant pitchers in baseball at times. The righty, when he's firing on all cylinders, has elite stuff. His slider is one of the most devastating pitches in baseball.

With Andres Muñoz working the ninth inning for Seattle, there's no better man on the roster to work as the setup man than Brash.

Still, the Mariners need the righty to perform like the pitcher he was at the beginning of the season rather than the one he's been at times recently. If he can be dominant in October, the Mariners' World Series hopes would increase drastically.

Zach Pressnell
