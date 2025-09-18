Mariners' Star Slugger Gets $29 Million Contract Projection
The Seattle Mariners took a huge swing at the trade deadline by acquiring veteran third baseman Eugenio Suárez. Suárez was unanimously seen as the biggest and most dominant bat on the trade block, but his expiring contract and wary defense seemed to scare a few suitors away.
Still, the Mariners landed him for an affordable return of prospects. Now, the slugger could be headed for free agency, and the Mariners might lose him. But first, he has the chance to help Seattle chase the division title, an American League pennant, and a World Series title over the next month or so.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently ranked Suárez as one of the best third basemen in baseball, sharing some high praise for the slugger, too.
"Eugenio Suárez launched 31 home runs in 95 games at the All-Star break, and he was the hottest hitter on the planet during June when he hit .315/.354/.728 with 11 home runs," Reuter wrote. "The 34-year-old emerged as the biggest bat on the summer trade market when the D-backs fell out of the playoff picture, and he rejoined the Mariners a few days before the deadline in exchange for a package of three prospects that included Tyler Locklear.
Could the Mariners re-sign slugger Eugenio Suárez?
"Suárez has cooled off during the second half, but he still has a 102 OPS+ with nine home runs and 22 RBI in 36 games in Seattle, where he played in 2022 and 2023."
While the Mariners seemingly won't look to bring Suárez back to Seattle on a monster deal, Spotrac recently projected he would sign for $29 million over two years, which would place him firmly in the Mariners' price range. If this projection is accurate, the Mariners have a real chance to reunite with the slugger at the end of the season.
Unfortunately for the Mariners, this projection is likely off by quite a bit. Suárez isn't only one of the best sluggers on the market, but he's one of the best power hitters in baseball right now, period. He might only sign for a year or two in free agency, but the value should be much higher than the projected $29 million number. He's likely signing for at least $20 million a season.
But if he does land in the $15 million a year range, the Mariners could reunite with him in the winter.
