Eugenio Suárez Linked To NL Club After Short Mariners Stint

The Seattle Mariners took a big risk at the trade deadline last year. They swung a pair of trades to add veteran sluggers Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez in an attempt to push for the World Series title.

Still, they came up short of reaching the World Series, as they were bounced in the American League Championship Series by the Toronto Blue Jays. As a result, these two trades could have turned bad very quickly, as both players landed in free agency.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Fortunately for the Mariners, they were able to re-sign Naylor early in the offseason. He's likely going to man first base in Seattle for the next few seasons, barring any unforeseen circumstances. But Suárez hasn't been re-signed and it seems like the Mariners are going to be content with him leaving town this offseason.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller suggested the Miami Marlins could target Suárez in free agency this winter.

Eugenio Suárez could fit well with the Marlins in free agency

Jun 13, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) high-fives teammates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

"Despite trading away both Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers in the past two weeks, Miami's pitching staff is still looking solid," Miller wrote. "But there remains a serious lack of bats worth mentioning, beyond Kyle Stowers, Jakob Marsee and high hopes for new outfielder Owen Caissie. Third base was one of the weakest spots in the order for the Marlins in 2025, and 3B Eugenio Suárez is still out there with 261 home runs since the beginning of 2018."

The Marlins have quite a bit of young talent, but they're still multiple years away from a contending roster. Still, they could add a veteran or two in free agency.

The Marlins have the money to offer Suárez a deal because they're not paying the rest of their roster much money at all. Adding Suárez would help boost the team without crippling their front office. If he plays well during the first half of the season, the Marlins would be able to dump him off for more prospects.

It's not the most likely outcome, but the idea certainly makes sense for the Marlins.

More MLB: Mariners Linked To Rival Gold Glove Infielder After Solid Season

