Mariners Take Three of Four from Guardians in Potential Playoff Matchup

Entering the weekend, the Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners were slated as the American League's three-seed and six-seed for the American League playoffs, respectively.

The potential playoff matchup proved to be a riveting series in Seattle. Friday night's game — which ended after 1:30 a.m. on the east coast — had all the makings of a great playoff game: a rocking crowd at T-Mobile Park, an unbelievable catch by Steven Kwan crashing into the stands, extra innings, 'Wild Thing' James Karinchak, fans on the east coast up way past their bed times, and a walk-off win for the home team.

Saturday's game had a playoff feel to it too. The Guardians battled back after an early 3-1 deficit, punching in bunches in the top of the eighth inning, scoring three runs, the Guardians way: slapping the ball in play, churning out base hits, and putting together productive outs that score runs.

The Guardians plated three runs in the eighth off Mariners' reliever Andres Munoz, then turned it over to Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase, who preserved the lead, allowing no base runners, and secured a win for the Guardians.

On Sunday, the Mariners had the last laugh, shutting out the Guardians 4-0. Mariners' first baseman Ty France may have finally broken out of his slump, going 2-for-3 on Sunday with a solo home run.

The Mariners and Guardians will meet again for a grudge match next weekend in Cleveland. Though the Mariners moved out of the American League's third wild card spot and into the AL's second wild card spot with the series win, the two clubs could still meet in the Wild Card Series of the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs, or in the American League Division Series.

The Mariners now own a one-game lead for the second wild card spot over the Toronto Blue Jays, who suffered an embarrassing home sweep to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. The Mariners are 0.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays, who are currently in the driver's seat in the hotly-contested American League wild card race.

The Baltimore Orioles are 1.5 games back of the Blue Jays', after stealing two of three from the Astros in Houston over the weekend.