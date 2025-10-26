Fastball

Mariners' Top 3 Free Agents, With Predicted Landing Spots For Next Season

Big changes coming, or status quo?

Jackson Roberts

Aug 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor (12) and third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrate after Suarez hit a 2-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
/ Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Free agency could be a period of major change for the Seattle Mariners, or they could wind up running back the same formula as last season.

The pitching staff is largely locked up, so the Mariners mainly have to decide whether their position players are important enough parts of their winning formula to bring back. And they found out in the playoffs that they're painfully close to a championship-viable team, but perhaps not there yet.

Herein, we'll discuss the three key free agents for the Mariners and whether they'll stick around or head elsewhere, using nothing but informed guesswork.

1. Josh Naylor - 1B

Josh Naylor
Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor (12) singles in the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Everything we've been hearing points to the Mariners making an all-out effort to keep Naylor in Seattle. If anything, the worry at some point may have to be that Seattle is in danger of overpaying for a player who few would consider to rank among the top five players at his position.

Regardless, Naylor was money for the Mariners down the stretch and in the playoffs. A team that's needed a first baseman seemingly since the decline of Richie Sexson can't afford to let such a spark plug walk.

Prediction: Stays in Seattle

2. Eugenio Suárez - 3B

It's odd to say that of the Mariners' two trade deadline acquisitions, the guy who hit 49 home runs this season is the more expendable player. But Naylor far outperformed Suárez after the two both came over from the Arizona Diamondbacks, and more importantly, he's six years younger and has a defensive home.

Whether Suárez can stick at third base for another year or two will determine his market -- as well as whether a team out there might be interested in grabbing his bat and having him adjust to a first base job, or even full-time designated hitter duties.

Prediction: Signs with Boston Red Sox as 1B/DH

3. Jorge Polanco - 2B/DH

Jorge Polanco
Oct 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco (7) throws to first base for the first out in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Polanco is such an interesting case because he has a player option for $7.75 million that he'll almost certainly decline, but he probably isn't a candidate for the qualifying offer at $22 million. So where in the middle does his asking price lie, and how does that compare to what the Mariners are willing to pay to have him back?

The guess here is that Polanco means more to Seattle than he would to any other team. Yes, his offense was great this season (career-high 134 OPS+), but other teams might be more scared off by his red flags (injuries and defensive limitations) because they haven't experienced his presence in their lineups.

Prediction: stays in Seattle

