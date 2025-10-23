Mariners Urged To Make 27-Year-Old Hurler Available In Trade Talks: What It Means
The 2025 season has come to an end for the Seattle Mariners. For the first time since 2001, they made it to the American League Championship Series.
But after winning the first two games of the series, Seattle fell apart and ultimately lost the ALCS in seven games to the Toronto Blue Jays. Now, the focus shifts to the offseason, where they will need to make some moves to improve their offense.
They could use the free agent market to add pieces, but they are unlikely to keep both Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez. On MLB Network, former second baseman Mark DeRosa had an idea, that the Mariners should trade right-hander Bryce Miller for a bat.
"I would ask for Bryce Miller, because I don't think Logan Gilbert or [George] Kirby are going anywhere," DeRosa said. "I think there's massive upside with Bryce."
What A Potential Bryce Miller Trade Means For The Mariners
To land a bat, it would make sense to trade Miller. He has several years of club control left, and teams will show interest in him because of that.
Miller went 4-6 with a 5.68 ERA in 18 starts this season, having battled through several injuries. But trading him wouldn't hurt the Mariners too badly. They would still have Kirby, Gilbert, Bryan Woo and Luis Castillo in their rotation.
To replace Miller, they could then take a flier on a cheaper starter in free agency such as Jose Quintana, Walker Buehler, Jordan Montgomery, or possibly Andrew Heaney. If they decide against that, they can simply insert Emerson Hancock into the rotation.
Seattle's offense could then have a different look with an additional bat in the mix to replace either Naylor or Suarez, and other areas of the roster could still be upgraded in some way.
But Miller is a piece that they can afford to trade as long as it gets them what they need to improve offensively. Teams will show interest in Miller due to his age and upside.
It will certainly be interesting to see if they make the young right-hander available, as well as what they could potentially bring back in return for him.
The Mariners still have their sights set on the World Series entering 2026, and it's a safe bet that they will be more aggressive after such an impressive postseason run.
