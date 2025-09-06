Marlins Connor Norby Breaks Silence After Latest Injury Setback
The Miami Marlins are one of the worst teams in baseball, but there are still a lot of young players to be excited about. Sandy Alcántara and Edward Cabrera are two talented young pitchers for the Marlins. They were rumored to be involved in trade talks, but nothing came to fruition. The same can be said for outfielder Kyle Stowers, who's been one of the better offensive outfielders in the National League.
But the Marlins have opted to hold onto some of their young players, including infielder Connor Norby. This decision shows that the Marlins are worried about putting together a competitive team within the next few years.
But Norby has struggled with injuries all season. He's been on the injured list multiple times for the Marlins, and he's seemingly quite frustrated with it at this point.
Connor Norby sounds off on frustrating continued injuries
“Frustrated is not even the word I’d use,” Norby said Friday before Miami opened a three-game home series against the Philadelphia Phillies. “If I can think of a word, I’ll tell you. It sucks. You get hurt at the start of the year. You start off behind, come back and you’re fighting your way through, feel good. Start feeling like yourself after all the searching and then break your hand. Six weeks gone. You come back. Feel great. It’s the best you’ve felt all year and then you get a minor tweak.”
Injuries are a part of the game, but it's hard not to feel for Norby. The youngster was never given much of a chance to succeed with the Baltimore Orioles before being moved to the Marlins in a trade last year.
It seems like each time Norby gets going, he faces an injury setback. He was injured in July, causing him to miss most of the month as well as a large chunk of August. After returning late in August, he played a few games before suffering another injury.
It's certainly frustrating for the Marlins faithful to watch one of their young infielders miss so much scattered time with injuries. It has to be even more frustrating for Norby.
