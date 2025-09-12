Marlins Fans Will Love What This Latest Prediction Says About Miami's Future
The Miami Marlins don't have the most talented roster in baseball, but that's because they blew the roster up last season. The Marlins swung a handful of trades to send most of their best players to contending teams.
But in return, they landed a lot of talented young players, including star catcher Agustin Ramirez. Ramirez has been a solid slugger for the Marlins since joining the team.
Zachary Howell of ClutchPoints recently predicted Ramirez would win the National League Rookie of the Year award, but does this idea make sense?
Could Marlins slugger Agustin Ramirez win the NL Rookie of the Year award?
"Now, Marlins catcher Agustin Ramirez is a lead candidate for the National League Rookie of the Year award with Drake Baldwin and Isaac Collins. Ramirez is not the only young player to have a standout season for the Marlins," Howell wrote. "However, the rookie might be the best of the group years into the future. His mix of production at the plate and defense behind it make him a perfect fit in McCullough’s long-term plans. Despite his clear talent, the 24-year-old is not receiving the attention he deserves in the NL ROY conversation.
"As a player, Ramirez still has a list of improvements to make. However, the numbers he has put up in his first Major League Baseball season are worthy of award consideration. His team has seen players like Javier Sanoja set franchise marks throughout the Marlins’ 2025 season. Even though he has not had many of those games, he will play a big part in the team’s turnaround.
Ramirez has been decent this year. He's slashing .228/.286/.410 with 19 home runs and 28 doubles. But he has a negative WAR. His OPS+ is below 100. His defensive metrics aren't great.
The Marlins' star has been solid, and his future seems bright, but there's almost no chance he wins the award with players like Cade Horton, Isaac Collins, and Drake Baldwin in the running. Even players like Jacob Misiorowski and Caleb Durbin have better chances to win the award than Ramirez.
The future is bright in Miami. That's clear to see. But Ramirez isn't likely to finish in the top three of NL Rookie of the Year voting this season.
