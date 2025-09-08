Marlins Predicted To Trade $56 Million Ace In Offseason Blockbuster
The Miami Marlins were involved in a lot of trade rumors at the trade deadline, but they didn't make any of the big moves that many insiders predicted they would.
But that doesn't mean they won't make moves in the offseason. In fact, the Marlins have multiple top trade candidates they could move in the offseason. If Miami plays its cards right, it could control a lot of the trade market in the offseason.
FanSided's Zachary Rotman recently predicted the Marlins would cut ties with veteran pitcher Sandy Alcántara in a blockbuster offseason trade.
Sandy Alcántara will be a sought-after trade piece this winter
"The Miami Marlins don’t have a single player slated to hit free agency at the end of the year after releasing Cal Quantrill, but they do have several trade candidates headlined by Sandy Alcantara," Rotman wrote. "Alcantara not getting traded at this year’s trade deadline was a bit surprising, but it ultimately came down to performance. Alcantara was not performing close to the ace that he was pre-Tommy John Surgery, but the Marlins likely wanted an ace-level return if he was going to be traded.
"We’ve seen why in his last five starts, as Alcantara has posted a 2.45 ERA in those outings. He’s putting together his best stretch of the season, and as he gets further removed from the Tommy John Surgery, he should only get better and better. Even without Alcantara, the Marlins have a ton of pitching headlined by Eury Perez, Edward Cabrera, Ryan Weathers, and prospects Thomas White and Robby Snelling, who are getting closer to being MLB-ready."
Alcántara struggled mightily leading up to the trade deadline, which is likely a huge reason he wasn't traded away this season. But he's since returned to solid production. He hasn't quite reached the same level he was at in 2022 when he won the National League Cy Young award, but his production is improving.
The Marlins will likely take advantage of his value in the offseason by landing a huge return of prospects. Miami has the pitchers to replace the veteran arm through the farm system, so the loss wouldn't sting as badly as many expect.
More MLB: Why This Slugger Is Key To Mariners' Postseason Success