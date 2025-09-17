Marlins Star Rookie Receiving A Lot Of Positive Award Buzz
The Miami Marlins don't have a lot to be excited about this season, but there are still some solid young players on the roster.
The Marlins' future is much brighter than what they have on the field right now, and it's led by a few star youngsters like Kyle Stowers and Edward Cabrera, but there are also some solid rookies to keep an eye on.
FanSided's Chris Landers recently discussed Marlins rookie Jakob Marsee as a potential National League Rookie of the Year dark horse, though it's unlikely he'll win the award. The fact that he's in the race should bode well for Marlins fans.
Jakob Marsee turning heads as potential NL Rookie of the Year candidate
"Marsee didn't make his MLB debut until Aug. 1, so there was never any chance of him earning Rookie of the Year honors over full-season contributors like Brewers outfielder Isaac Collins or Braves catcher Drake Baldwin. If he had broken in back in the spring, though, all the evidence suggests he'd have run away with the award by now," Landers wrote. "Acquired from the Padres in the trade that sent Luis Arraez to San Diego (boy, would they like to have that one back right about now), Marsee has been a revelation in the second half of this season.
"He's got a remarkably advanced approach at the plate, with a double-digit walk rate, and while he could stand to be a bit more aggressive in order to hit the ball in the air and to the pull side more often, he still does enough damage to be an easy plus hitter. He's not going to put up a .937 OPS forever, but all the underlying metrics support him being an above-average bat moving forward."
Marsee has been mightily impressive this season for the Marlins, but he hasn't received much media attention because of his late-season call-up and spot on the Marlins.
But the young outfielder has slashed .319/.388/.540 with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 10 stolen bases and a 2.1 WAR in only 44 games. This kind of production isn't sustainable, but his ceiling is incredibly higher than most people assumed. The youngster has a bright future in Miami.
