Mason Miller Stuns With Strikeout Stat Not Seen in 126 Years

If you're a baseball fan who likes good pitching, there's a treat for you over with the San Diego Padres.

How often can you say that a closer is must-see television? That's the case right now with Padres closer Mason Miller. The 27-year-old pitches one inning at a time, for the most part, and yet fans should be tuning into Padres games simply with the hope of seeing him in action. Miller is on a run that you don't typically see and he's just getting better.

The Miller hype train has been loud this season. It picked up even more steam on Tuesday night. Miller earned his fifth save of the season as the Padres beat the Seattle Mariners. Miller pitched one inning and struck out one batter. The fact that he was only able to strike out one batter is a bit shocking. Believe it or not, it was his first outing of the season with just one strikeout. He entered the contest with two straight appearances in which he struck out the side. He struck out two batters on April 8. Before that, he had three straight appearances in which he struck out three. On March 28 — his first appearance of the season — he struck out two.

Mason Miller Is On A Historic Run

Apr 9, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mason Miller (22) reacts after pitching in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

That's the kind of run he's on. Getting just one strikeout is a bit surprising. After the game, MLB's Sarah Langs pointed out on X that Miller's 74.1 percent strikeout rate (20 of 27 batters faced) is the highest of any pitcher in their first eight appearances in a season since at least 1900.

"Mason Miller this season: 20 strikeouts, 27 batters faced," Langs wrote. "That 74.1 percent strikeout rate is the highest by a pitcher in his first 8 appearances of a season since at least 1900."

So, again, clearly what he is doing is unheard of right now. Any time you can put together some sort of stat that hasn't been seen in at least 126 years, you're doing something right. So, if you're a baseball fan and haven't seen him in action yet, you've got to find a way to tune into the end of a Padres game.

He is in another level right now. Simply put, it's a bit shocking that players have even made contact off him. That's how good he is pitching right now. He's making big leaguers look like high school players and somehow, he keeps getting better.