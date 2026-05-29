Red Sox vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 29

The Boston Red Sox are struggling once again.

After a sweep in Kansas City, it looked like they may have some momentum heading back home. However, they got swept by the Twins and then lost two of three to the Braves.

The Cleveland Guardians just lost two of three at home to the Nationals, but they’re still 33-25 on the season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Guardians on Friday, May 29.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox +1.5 (-199)

Guardians -1.5 (+163)

Moneyline

Red Sox +108

Guardians -131

Total

8.0 (Over -104/Under -115)

Red Sox vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

Red Sox: Tyler Samaniego (0-2, 1.04 ERA)

Guardians: Slade Cecconi (3-5, 5.18 ERA)

Tyler Samaniego will serve as the opener in his first career start. He’s expected to be followed by Brayan Bello, who has been fantastic in relief this season, allowing just 4 runs (2 earned) on 16 hits with 17 strikeouts and 3 walks in 18.1 innings.

Slade Cecconi has found a groove after a rough handful of starts to begin the season. He’s allowed 7 runs on 12 hits in 21.2 IP (2.91 ERA) across his last four starts.

Red Sox vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 29

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): NESN, CLEG

Red Sox record: 23-32

Guardians record: 33-25

Red Sox vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets

Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Travis Bazzana OVER 1.5 Bases (+139)

Travis Bazzana is having a great rookie season in Cleveland, and he’s especially hot as of late. The second baseman is riding a modest five-game hitting streak, but he’s had an extra-base hit in all five of those games.

He’s been leading off recently after starting the season lower in the lineup. We’ll see where he bats tonight with a southpaw opening for the Red Sox, but I can’t pass up these odds given his hot streak.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick

I’m a believer in both Bello out of the bullpen and Cecconi’s recent turnaround. Meanwhile, neither of these teams has been particularly impressive in the past week or so.

Both of these teams trend to the UNDER this season, and that’s the way I’m going tonight in Cleveland.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-115)

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.