Mason Miller Is Must-See TV Right Now for MLB Fans

We're witnessing one of the wildest runs by a Major League Baseball reliever in recent memory right now with San Diego Padres flamethrower Mason Miller.

Miller was acquired by the Padres ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline from the Athletics in a deal centered around top prospect Leo De Vries, who is the No. 4 overall prospect in baseball right now, among others, in a package.

At the time, many around the league questioned why the Padres would trade a prospect viewed so highly in a deal for a reliever. We're certainly seeing why in 2026. Miller has been the best relief pitcher in baseball. He's made six appearances and hasn't allowed a run while also leading the league with four saves. This guy has pitched 6 1/3 innings and has 16 strikeouts. He is on one of the hottest runs by a reliever you're going to see. ESPN's Buster Olney shared on X that since Aug. 6, Miller has faced 104 batters and has struck out 66 of them while allowing just five base hits and zero runs.

Mason Miller Is On A Rare Run Right Now

Apr 9, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mason Miller (22) reacts after pitching in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

"Including two playoff appearances, Mason Miller since Aug. 6 of last season: 104 batters faced, 66 strikeouts, 5 hits, 0 runs," Olney wrote.

Including two playoff appearances, Mason Miller since Aug. 6 of last season:

104 batters faced

66 strikeouts

5 hits

0 runs — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) April 10, 2026

No matter which team you root for, this is a stat you have to see to believe. Again, he has faced 104 batters since Aug. 6 and has struck out 66 of them. That's 63.4 percent of the batters he has faced. He's a relief pitcher who typically pitches one inning at a time and yet he's tied for 32nd in the league in strikeouts. That's more than a lot of starters out there including Jacob deGrom, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Max Fried, Tyler Glasnow, Michael King, Cole Ragans, Tyler Mahle, Logan Webb, Jack Flaherty and Reynaldo López, among many others.

His advanced metrics are somehow even better. He's in the 100th percentile in expected ERA, expected batting average against, chase rate, whiff rate and strikeout rate. His fastball currently doesn't qualify for a percentile yet, but he would likely be at the top with his 101.2 miles per hour average fastball.

What Miller is doing right now stands out. This pace cannot be sustainable. If he somehow can, we're not just talking about the top reliever in the game, we're talking about potentially the best overall pitcher in baseball. That's how dominant he has been.

Major League Baseball fans need to be paying attention to San Diego right now. It's not often that you see a run like Miller is on right now. It's special so take it while you can.