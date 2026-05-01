Mets Break From Red Sox, Phillies By Keeping Carlos Mendoza

It has been a wild week across Major League Baseball for managers.

On Saturday, April 25, the Boston Red Sox fired former manager Alex Cora and a handful of coaches beyond him. It was the biggest story in baseball over the last week and with each passing day, more and more information seems to come out about the decision.

A few days later, the Philadelphia Phillies followed up by cutting ties with their manager and firing Rob Thomson. Philadelphia tried to lure Cora to town, but he opted against signing a deal right away to spend time with his family.

The MLB Manager Carousel Got An Update

Apr 22, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza (64) walks off the field after defeating the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

With Cora and Thomson both fired, all eyes turned to New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza. There are few teams across the league underperforming more than the Red Sox, Phillies and the Mets. All three have big payrolls and have struggled to open the season, which is what led to Cora's and Thomson's firings. Naturally, the attention has turned to Mendoza with the Mets having the worst record in the league at 10-21. While this is the case, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reported on Friday that Mendoza's job currently is safe.

"Amid one of the worst starts in franchise history, the Mets are backing their manager," DiComo wrote."Carlos Mendoza will remain at the helm for the Mets, president of baseball operations David Stearns said Friday morning. 'We know our record is not what we want, and we know we are capable of more,' Stearns told MLB.com. 'We don’t view this as a manager problem, and we don’t intend to make a change.'

"Team confidence in Mendoza has not waned despite a 10-21 start, the third-worst in franchise history through 31 games after the 1981 (8-22-1) and 1964 (9-22) teams. Stearns and owner Steve Cohen have had no serious conversations about firing Mendoza even as two other prominent managers, Alex Cora of the Red Sox and Rob Thomson of the Phillies, were dismissed last month."

The conversation about managers around the league should come to a rest now for a bit. We've seen two high-profile managers already lose their jobs. If anyone was going to get fired at this point, Mendoza was the most likely option. Now, it has been confirmed that he's sticking around. So, with May here, we have seen two firings and there isn't expected to be another one in the near future.

What a wild season already for managers, to say the least.