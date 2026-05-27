Mets NL East Hopes Take Hit With Latest Luis Robert Jr. News

The New York Mets simply can't catch a break this season.

New York had a disaster of a start to the 2026 season and looked like it was starting to figure things out, but that is not the case. The Mets have lost five games in a row and seven of their last 10 games. There's trouble in New York and now the Mets are 22-33 on the season and are 15 games out of first place in the National League East. Also, the Mets are eight games out of a National League Wild Card spot right now.

The Mets already need a miracle to turn their season around and avoid a sell-off. But the bad news keeps coming. On Tuesday, it was announced that outfielder Luis Robert Jr. is being moved to the 60-Day Injured List.

"The Mets have transferred Luis Robert Jr. to the 60-day IL. Robert Jr. has been on the IL retroactive to April 27 with lumbar spine disc herniation."

The Mets' Chances In The NL East Aren't Great

Apr 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) is seen in the dugout against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Mets have transferred Luis Robert Jr. to the 60-day IL.



Robert Jr. has been on the IL retroactive to April 27 with lumbar spine disc herniation. pic.twitter.com/a06lkzkEfb — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 26, 2026

This is a brutal update for a team that simply doesn't need any more bad news. That would mean that the earliest he could be activated off the Injured List would be towards the end of June. The Mets don't have the luxury of time just waiting around for him to come back, though.

The Atlanta Braves are in first place in the National League East right now at 37-18. The Washington Nationals are surprisingly in second place at 29-27. The Philadelphia Phillies are in third place at 28-27. The Miami Marlins are in fourth place at 26-30. Then, of course, the Mets are in last place at 22-33. New York's offense is one of the worst in baseball. The Mets have the third-fewest runs scored in the league with 210. The Mets are 24th in homers with 48. Also, the Mets are 29th in the league with a team batting average of .226.

With Robert being transferred over to the 60-Day IL, that's one option that could fix this floundering offense gone for a while. Overall, the NL East has been fairly weak overall this season, outside of the Braves. While this is the case, it already feels like New York may be out of it. Miracles have happened, but the Mets are already thin on depth and things keep getting worse.

It was known that Robert that was on the IL, but landing on the 60-Day is bad news for the Mets' chances to turn this thing around.