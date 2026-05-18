New Clay Holmes Report Could Shift Trade Deadline Market

The New York Mets have had a tough start to the 2026 Major League Baseball season and things got even more difficult this past week with Clay Holmes suffering a fractured fibula after being hit with a comeback from New York Yankees slugger Spencer Jones.

Beforehand, Holmes was off to a red-hot start for New York. He had a 2.39 ERA in his first nine starts of the season across 52 2/3 innings pitched. Fortunately, it sounds like Holmes will be able to pitch again this season. The current expectation is that Holmes will need six to eight weeks to heal, as shared by ESPN.

"Mets pitcher Clay Holmes' broken leg should heal in time for him to pitch again for the team during the final two months of this season," ESPN shared. "Holmes suffered a fractured right fibula after he was hit by a 111.1 mph comebacker off the bat of the Yankees' Spencer Jones during the Mets' 5-2 loss Friday night.

"Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said the leg will need six to eight weeks to heal and the 33-year-old right-hander will need a spring-training-type ramp-up, usually about six weeks. 'Yes, definitely we'll see him this season,' [Carlos Mendoza] said."

Clay Holmes Injury Update Impact On The MLB Trade Deadline

May 15, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes (35) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Mets are 20-26 on the season so far. New York has won two games in a row and is 6-4 over its last 10 games. The Mets are starting to turn a corner after a disastrous start to the campaign. But the Mets are seven games out of first place in the NL East and seven games out of a Wild Card spot.

There are six teams ahead of the Mets in the Wild Card standings on the outside looking in and then the San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, and St. Louis Cardinals all currently hold Wild Card spots. So, there's a lot of work to do. If the Mets aren't able to get closer to a playoff spot by the time the Aug. 3 trade deadline gets here, it would obviously make sense to flip pieces. Holmes is someone who was already getting trade buzz, before he got hurt.

The fact that Holmes should be able to pitch again this season could help the Mets in the standings while also giving the team another trade chip. It's May 18. If he needs the full eight weeks to heal, that would be around July. Then, if he needs a few weeks to build up, that would get him back on the mound right around August.

The news about Holmes is good for the Mets potentially in the standings but also could make the trade deadline a bit more interesting if New York doesn't make a move in the standings.